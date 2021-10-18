Everton 0-1 West Ham: The pick of the stats
West Ham have won consecutive away league visits to Everton for only the second time, and the first since March 1930.
Everton suffered their eighth home Premier League defeat of 2021; only in 1993 (10) and 2005 (nine) have they lost more times in a single calendar year in the competition at Goodison Park.
The Hammers are unbeaten in seven away league games (won five, drawn two), their longest run without defeat on the road in the Premier League since January 2009 (also seven).