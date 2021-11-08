West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

West Ham have accumulated 23 points from their 11 Premier League games this season (won seven, drawn two, lost two); only in 1975-76 and 1980-81 (when adjusted to three points for a win) have they ever had more at this stage of a Football League campaign.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 26 games across all competitions (won 18, drawn seven), ending what was their joint-longest unbeaten run since they joined the Football League in 1893. It also ended the last remaining unbeaten record in this season’s Premier League.