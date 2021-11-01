George Cummins, BBC Sport

It was always going to be difficult for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The players knew the Portuguese wasn’t first choice, his style of football didn’t match the style the fans wanted and Harry Kane wanted out in the summer.

The manager didn’t help himself by declaring just seven games into his reign that "we have many problems to solve". It was a comment that didn’t go down well with senior figures at the club.

Despite the good start to the season, when Spurs won three games in a row and Nuno won manager of the month, the fans were not impressed with the style of football. The defeat by Arsenal in the north London derby was the turning point as many lost faith.

Others wondered why Tottenham didn’t switch to three at the back - a formation the manager knew well from his time at Wolves.

Ten days ago, Nuno gambled and left his first XI at home for a Europa League match against Vitesse, saving them for West Ham in the league. They lost both games, with Harry Winks openly critical of his manager's selection policy.

Chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici will need to learn lessons from the summer. They cannot afford to let managers turn them down again and you would expect them to have another boss lined up already.