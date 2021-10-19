Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: confirmed team news

The late return of international players meant Atletico Madrid's first game after the break was postponed. But they make four changes from the side that beat Barcelona 2-0 at the start of this month.

The most significant is former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez dropping to the bench, with Antoine Griezmann starting in his place.

Felipe is in for the suspended (and injured) Stefan Savic in defence, where Kieran Trippier also starts, place of Jose Maria Gimenez. With other injuries in the back four, Geoffrey Kondogbia steps back from midfield.

Marcos Llorente is on the bench.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Koke, Trippier, Lemar, De Paul, Carrasco, Joao Felix, Griezmann.

Subs: Lecomte, Gimenez, Suarez, Correa, Renan Lodi, Llorente, Herrera, Matheus Cunha, Vrsaljko.