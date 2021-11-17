BBC Sport

Wolves v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

  • Last season, West Ham completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 season – the Hammers haven’t won three league games in a row against them since a run of eight between 1920 and 1958.

  • Wolves have won their last two home league games, as many as they had in their previous nine at Molineux (lost seven). However, Wolves haven’t won three in a row at home in the top flight since November 1980.

  • West Ham haven’t won back-to-back away league games against Wolves since a run of three between August 1920 and December 1922.