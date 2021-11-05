'Newcastle showing lack of direction'

Going from Unai Emery to Eddie Howe shows a lack of direction from Newcastle, says French football journalist Julien Laurens.

After Emery rejected the Magpies, the club turned their attention to former Bournemouth boss Howe.

"It makes no sense to appoint a manager even before you have got a sporting director, or technical director, or director of football in place because those two have to be on the same page," said Laurens.

"Not only did Newcastle miss out on a really good manager in Unai Emery, and someone who wanted to come, but it makes them look so bad. If you go from Unai Emery to Eddie Howe, it clearly shows that you had no direction whatsoever at the beginning.

"You had no plan in place, no structure. You went who’s available, who’s not available but is pretty good, who could we get? OK, let’s try."

