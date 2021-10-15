Team news: Norwich v Brighton

Norwich City's Mathias Normann, Todd Cantwell and Milot Rashica are all expected to be fit and available again.

Christoph Zimmermann remains out with an ankle problem that may require surgery.

Brighton & Hove Albion trio Yves Bissouma, Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu have returned to training after injury and could be involved on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are sidelined after undergoing surgery on respective hamstring and ankle issues.

Tariq Lamptey could make his first Premier League appearance in 10 months after recovering from a series of hamstring injuries.

