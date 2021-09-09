Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Fantasy football top performers
Neither Aston Villa nor Brentford were able to find a winner in a 1-1 draw in the third round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:
Emiliano Buendia (3)
Pontus Jansson (2)
Ivan Toney (1)
So which Villa and Brentford players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek four?
