Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Fantasy football top performers

Neither Aston Villa nor Brentford were able to find a winner in a 1-1 draw in the third round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

Emiliano Buendia (3)

Pontus Jansson (2)

Ivan Toney (1)

So which Villa and Brentford players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek four?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out