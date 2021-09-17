Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Sean Dyche's new contract is great news for Burnley. They need him more than ever this season, if they are going to stay up.

The Clarets played quite well against Everton on Monday, just like they did against Liverpool at the start of the season, but they didn't get anything out of either game.

I think that might change on Saturday, though. Arsenal got a first goal, and a first win, against Norwich - but this is going to be a very different game, and it will be a real test for them.

Aqib's prediction: Burnley might try to bully Arsenal but I think the Gunners will get through that - they really need a win too. 0-2

Shaun's prediction: I know Arsenal beat Norwich but it was not exactly convincing. I fancy Burnley here. 1-0

