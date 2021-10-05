Hojbjerg: He was never one of my favourite players when he played for Southampton but I must say he has grown on me since his arrival at Spurs. He's one of the few Tottenham players that have some grit to their game.

You can also trust him in a battle and, at times, the game against Aston Villa became just that. What was impressive, however, was the way Hojbjerg took his goal. He did it with consummate composure and in a manner that suggests Tottenham or their manager are not under any pressure at all - and we know that's not true.

Son: It's been a tough couple of weeks for Spurs, and especially for their manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Against a very dangerous Aston Villa outfit, both the team and the manager held their nerve in what was a very tricky fixture. Harry Kane looked much more like himself - but it was Son Heung-min who provided two important assists for Hojbjerg and Lucas Moura.

