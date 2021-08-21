Leeds v Everton: confirmed team news

Two changes for Everton from the team that beat Southampton.

Yerry Mina is back in the centre of defence, with Mason Holgate making way.

Further forward, Alex Iwobi starts on the wing, with Andros Townsend dropping to the bench.

Moise Kean is amongst the substitutes, as is former Leeds academy player Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Begovic, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite.