Tufan to arrive after international break

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before their Carabao Cup second-round tie with Crystal Palace.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • New signing Ozan Tufan won't be involved against Palace or against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. He will be joining up with the squad after the international break;

  • It means Watford are still light in midfield. Dan Gosling remains out due to illness, Juraj Kucka is still injured and Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah will again not be involved;

  • On the midfield 'issue', he said: "Right now we have this situation. It's important no excuses";

  • Danny Rose will make his first start of the season for Watford. Cucho Hernandez is also likely to be in the starting XI;

  • Munoz is treating the cup seriously and will field a strong team, giving players the opportunity to play their way into the side for Spurs;

  • He also hinted he may play a different system. No under-23 players will be involved.