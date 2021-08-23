Tufan to arrive after international break
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before their Carabao Cup second-round tie with Crystal Palace.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
New signing Ozan Tufan won't be involved against Palace or against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. He will be joining up with the squad after the international break;
It means Watford are still light in midfield. Dan Gosling remains out due to illness, Juraj Kucka is still injured and Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah will again not be involved;
On the midfield 'issue', he said: "Right now we have this situation. It's important no excuses";
Danny Rose will make his first start of the season for Watford. Cucho Hernandez is also likely to be in the starting XI;
Munoz is treating the cup seriously and will field a strong team, giving players the opportunity to play their way into the side for Spurs;
He also hinted he may play a different system. No under-23 players will be involved.