Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Two and a half weeks ago, Steven Gerrard talked of how useful the interruption in the season would be.

One of the best arguments against making any managerial change mid-season is the lack of time available for the new boss to fix the problems, like a mechanic being asked to repair a car while it drives past.

So the gap in Villa’s season could have been ideally timed, coming after 11 games in which Gerrard managed at the very least to lift team and supporter spirit. He urged them to some excellent performances – most recently the two gallant showings against Manchester United, and a gutsy win at Everton.

Villa have ticked over with friendlies against Brentford and Molde, and perhaps Gerrard can be persuaded to share what he's worked on with, and perhaps discovered about, his team.

He might also reflect on a transfer window which had some notable successes, but unfortunately not quite the addition of a defensive midfielder that seemed to be a priority, especially with Marvelous Nakamba injured.

Few managers are keen to set precise targets in public, but Gerrard may well be asked about the rest of this season.

Villa are firmly in midfield, their 26 points almost exactly halfway between the European places and the bottom three. With Leeds first up on Wednesday, then Newcastle and Watford, the next fortnight might well tell us whether a late charge for Europe is realistic.