George Cummins, BBC Sport

A clear message from Antonio Conte today that Tottenham need to improve in the transfer market.

"It was strange to let four players go in January on loan and sell one player. It means we have to see what was done in the past, maybe to understand there were some mistakes in the past.

"You have to buy a player to enforce your team, but if you send players you bought on loan for the past two, three years, it means you have done something wrong in the past."

The Italian hinted he would like more control over signings going forward.

He said: "In my experience in the past, I have built good structures and good teams that last over time. It means that maybe if I tell something and I have a vision, I see."

As well as loaning out record signing Tanguy Ndombele, Conte said Dele Alli's move to Everton was a win-win for all involved.

He said: "It was a good decision for both sides - the club and the player. I think Dele needed to have another experience and challenge in his life.

"He is a good guy and I want to tell him thanks for time we worked together. It was good for the player, for the club to take this decision. Good luck to Dele and the other players who went on loan."

Tottenham v Brighton is live on BBC Radio 5 Live at 20:00 GMT on Saturday.