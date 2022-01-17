Norwich have won two of their six Premier League home games under Dean Smith (drawn one, lost three), as many wins as they managed in their final 21 home games in the competition under previous manager Daniel Farke.

This was Everton’s first away defeat against a team starting the day bottom of the Premier League table since May 2004 (1-2 v Wolves), having been unbeaten in 17 previous such games coming (won nine, drawn eight).

Norwich led by two goals at half-time in a Premier League game at Carrow Road for the first time since May 2016 (v Watford), with Saturday’s victory their 30th home game in the league since then.