Stephanie Brown: When Benitez was hired we did not have a lot of managers beating down our door wanting the job so who would want it now? Looking at the list of possible candidates, some have managers’ jobs already so why leave to come to Everton to be abused by the fans and get sacked in six to 12 months’ time?

Howie: Wayne needs to prove himself at Derby first where he is doing a great job. More experience at Derby will put him in better stead for a greater managerial post. He doesn't want to go the same way as Frank Lampard. It's too early for Wayne at this moment in time.

Anon: Martinez’s first season went well because of all the very, very hard work that David Moyes had done. Everton were a solid unit when Martinez took over. It was only when he changed to his way of working that the team went downhill.

Anon: I feel sorry for Moshiri - his investment in the Blue cause has been superb but the road to hell is paved with good intentions. As a Blue of 65 years standing it is simple, we need modern football, a caring boss with proven pedigree, it must be Potter.

