If players reflect Gerrard's tone, they'll burst out of the blocks against Leeds

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The notion of a winter break for the Premier League seemed to grow very quickly over the past few years - a January jaunt to somewhere warmer moving from a pipe-dream luxury to an essential part of the top-flight football lifestyle.

This does not seem to reflect Steven Gerrard’s view. Answering questions on Tuesday, he had the air of a man who feels the day is lacking if he hasn’t sorted out a couple of six-a-sides before breakfast.

If his tone is reflected by his players, Villa can be expected to burst out of the stalls against Leeds United in their first competitive action for 18 days. Gerrard says his men have been kept mean and keen, with two full first-team friendlies and plenty of "uninterrupted days" on the training ground, allowing him to road-test some alternative tactics.

Villa did not really want such a break – they had some momentum in January. However, the gap may prove timely if all that work has its desired effect, coming after a frantic first two months for Gerrard assessing a squad now fortified by some impressive January transfer business.

The value of staying sharp may become clear very quickly. Their next three matches are against sides in the bottom six, so if they are to have a shot at more than just a mid-table finish in Gerrard’s first half-season, this is the time to step forward.