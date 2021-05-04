Leeds take on Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday on the back of three games without a win - and having scored just one goal in those fixtures.

Top scorer Patrick Bamford, 27, has failed to find the net in United's previous five games, his longest drought in league competition since a run of seven in February 2020.

His opposite number - England captain Harry Kane, also 27 - remains the Premier League's leading goalscorer this season.