Williams joins Swansea on loan

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old centre-back made 19 appearances for the Reds last season.

But the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, plus the £36m summer signing of Ibrahima Konate, means Williams is not guaranteed first-team football.

"I am buzzing," said Williams.

"I spoke to a few players about it, and they all spoke so highly of the football and the place itself. It's a club with a good history behind it."

