West Ham v Leicester: Pick of the stats

  • Michail Antonio became West Ham's all-time highest Premier League scorer when he slotted home his side’s third goal of the match, surpassing Paolo di Canio’s record of 47, before adding his 49th four minutes later.

  • Ayoze Perez’s red card ended a run of 39 Premier League games without a sending-off for Leicester, the third-longest current such run in the competition (Burnley 95, Liverpool 64).

  • Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has lost five games against David Moyes in the Premier League, more than against any other manager.