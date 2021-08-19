Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will speak to the media later this morning ahead of Saturday's visit of Everton when key midfielder Kalvin Phillip's fitness will be the main focus of the team news. The England star was an unused substitute in the 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

The progress of defender Diego Llorente's recovery from injury and that of long-term absentee Adam Forshaw will be up for discussion. The midfielder featured for the under-23s in their victory at Crystal Palace on Monday as he battles back to full fitness following hip and groin problems.

Bielsa is always tight-lipped on the subject of transfer activity but his opinion on why young defender Niall Huggins is set for a move, most probably to Sunderland, would be welcome.