Conte on Covid, return to Chelsea & transfers

Published

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • On Covid, Conte said "we're checking a couple of situations" but he isn't sure if those players will miss the game.

  • Ryan Sessegnon may be available for Chelsea but will definitely be back for the FA Cup third round, but "we have to wait a bit" before Steven Bergwijn overcomes his calf injury.

  • On returning to Chelsea, Conte said "it will be great to come back to Stamford Bridge" for the first time since leaving the club after "two amazing seasons" there.

  • Conte said he is yet to speak to the club about January transfers but he will tell them his opinion.

  • On the possibility of Romelu Lukaku not featuring for Chelsea, Conte said people want "to see the best players on the pitch".