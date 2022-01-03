Conte on Covid, return to Chelsea & transfers
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea on Wednesday.
Here is what he had to say:
On Covid, Conte said "we're checking a couple of situations" but he isn't sure if those players will miss the game.
Ryan Sessegnon may be available for Chelsea but will definitely be back for the FA Cup third round, but "we have to wait a bit" before Steven Bergwijn overcomes his calf injury.
On returning to Chelsea, Conte said "it will be great to come back to Stamford Bridge" for the first time since leaving the club after "two amazing seasons" there.
Conte said he is yet to speak to the club about January transfers but he will tell them his opinion.
On the possibility of Romelu Lukaku not featuring for Chelsea, Conte said people want "to see the best players on the pitch".