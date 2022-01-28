Your Watford gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Watford transfer gossip to drop so far:

New boss Roy Hodgson is keen on bringing Aston Villa winger Ashley Young back to Vicarage Road - but Watford face competition from relegation rivals Newcastle and Norwich for the 36-year-old. (Teamtalk), external

However, Hodgson has insisted he is happy to work with the squad he has and will not be pushing for new signings. (Sky Sports), external

Elsewhere, Swansea City are targeting a loan move for midfielder Domingos Quina, with the 22-year-old struggling on loan at Fulham. (Wales Online), external

