Chelsea starlet Hall reveals club's best trainers

Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall is busy preparing for an FA Youth Cup fifth-round at Liverpool but took time to reveal some secrets from Thomas Tuchel's dressing room.

The 17-year-old made his first-team debut earlier this month with a man-of-the-match performance against Chesterfield and told the Chelsea website who most impressed him in training.

"I'd have to go for either Mateo Kovacic or Jorginho," he said. "It's tough because we have so many good players in the squad."

Hall also picked out a fellow academy player for Chelsea supporters to watch out for.

"People should keep an eye on Harvey Vale," he said. "He's a very technically gifted player who works hard and can play in a number of positions."