Newcastle 'can be pretty satisfied' with January transfer window

Newcastle are ending the January transfer window "in a much stronger position" than they began according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Magpies have been linked with countless players to little avail during this month but Edwards believes the additions of playmakers Bruno Guimaraes and Brighton's Dan Burn represent good business for Eddie Howe's side.

"Guimaraes is a player they have been crying out for," Edwards told the Football Daily podcast. "They've wanted someone who can receive the ball in tight spaces and Guimaraes has been one of the most coveted ball-playing midfielders in European football.

"Burn also instantly improves the squad. They wanted a left-footed centre-back, he knows the league and won't need any acclimatisation.

"Howe can be pretty satisfied. They are in a much stronger position and I am much more confident they will stay up now than I was a month ago."

