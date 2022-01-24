There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Manchester City so far - who should Pep Guardiola buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Martin: Don’t need any new signings at this stage of the season. Can only unsettle such a great squad who have got us in pole position.

Julian: City need a centre-forward that knows what to do with the ball in front of the target. Too many balls in the six-yard box that are not dealt with.

Jake: Our biggest transfer target has got to be Haaland. If not him, then we need an out-and-out striker. I'd even look into Fulham's Mitrovic, someone with a bit of height and a good header of the ball (and he wouldn't break the bank either.)

Nelson: If the prospect of signing Haaland is low, City should go for Vlahovic. He is a tested and trusted attacker that will add value to the club. He has been banging in goals for Fiorentina in Italy. City sorely miss a competent goal poacher right now to excel in Europe.

Morenike: I know Guardiola wants "Aguero's replacement" but that won't just materialise. A player like Dusan Vlahovic is tall and can be at the other end of the crosses our wingers and midfielders are capable of. He is also young and can be moulded into the coach's style of play and demands.

