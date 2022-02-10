Transfer news: United players want Pochettino as next boss

A number of Manchester United players want the club to step up their efforts to appoint Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as the Old Trafford club's next boss. (Express), external

Meanwhile, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is interested in signing 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. (Sport1, via Teamtalk), external

Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka turned down a loan move to Manchester United in January, with the Magpies offering the Old Trafford club in their attempts to bring in England stopper Dean Henderson until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News), external

France striker Anthony Martial says Barcelona and Juventus were interested in signing him in January but his "priority" was joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United. (Diario de Sevilla, via Mail), external

