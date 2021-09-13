Challenges ahead for both United managers

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Both sets of supporters vented their frustration at the owners of their club at Old Trafford – but beyond that there was little else to bond the Uniteds of Manchester and Newcastle.

The hosts, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the role of Pied Piper, march on towards bigger and better things, ready to face the challenges that lie ahead with a renewed sense of optimism.

Indeed, looking at the players the Reds didn’t use, both on the bench and, in the case of Edinson Cavani, Dean Henderson and the luckless Phil Jones, not involved at all, one of Solskjaer’s main tasks will be to keep everyone happy.

In contrast, Steve Bruce is again fending off what he perceives to be an aggressive line of questioning from the media, trying to manipulate positive results from a limited group of players seemingly put together with survival in mind. It is not going to be an easy season at St James’ Park.