Team news: Newcastle v Tottenham

Newcastle United are boosted by the return of forward Callum Wilson, who has missed the past four games with a thigh issue.

Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey are available following injury.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty is a doubt after he sustained a knock on international duty.

Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davison Sanchez and Emerson Royal are travelling back from South America but should make the squad.

Who makes your Newcastle team this weekend?

Pick and share your Tottenham XI here