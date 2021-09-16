Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez is close to signing a new contract with Inter Milan, meaning any potential transfer fee will increase for the 24-year-old striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian), external

Ex-Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere is not seeking a pay-as-you-play deal at the Emirates after boss Mikel Arteta offered him the opportunity to keep fit at the Gunners' training ground. The 29-year-old has 34 England caps but has been without a club since his release from Bournemouth earlier this year. (Metro), external

