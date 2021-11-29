Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats
Crystal Palace suffered their first defeat in eight Premier League games (won two, drawn five), since a 3-0 away defeat to Liverpool in September.
Aston Villa have won four of their past six Premier League fixtures with Crystal Palace (lost two), one more victory than they enjoyed in their previous 13 against the south Londoners (won three, drawn five, lost five).
Meanwhile, Palace have conceded eight goals from corners in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.