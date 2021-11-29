Norwich 0-0 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Norwich have taken seven points from their past three Premier League games (won two, drawn one), more than they had in their previous 25 in the competition (won one, drawn three, lost 21).
Only the current top two sides Chelsea (five) and Liverpool (four) have kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Wolves (three).
The Canaries are winless in their past five league games against Wolves (drawn two, lost three), having won four of their five against them before this (lost one).