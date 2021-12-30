Gary Rose, BBC Sport

What looked like being a three-horse title race at the start of the December now has City firmly out in front after an incredible run of form while their rivals faltered.

City have won every Premier League game they have played in December, scoring 24 goals in the process and conceding just five.

But while their previous three victories involved them scoring seven, four and six goals, this was a narrow but hard-fought win that arguably only serves to strengthen their credentials as favourites for the 2021-22 title.

Being able to grind out results is just as important as recording big wins and they managed to come out on top against a physical Brentford side who provided a stern test for Pep Guardiola's team.

The only glimmer of hope for City's title rivals is that they did not look at their fluid best, particularly in the second half, but ultimately they had done enough to secure the points as Brentford rarely looked like threatening an equaliser.

The Bees certainly deserve credit for limiting a previously rampant City to just the solitary goal and despite the defeat it was a battling performance that suggests they have a good chance of preserving their Premier League status for another season.