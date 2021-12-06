Southampton 1-1 Brighton: The pick of the stats
Southampton have dropped 71 points from winning points in the Premier League since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first game in charge in December 2018 – 15 more than any other side.
Brighton are winless in 10 Premier League matches (drawn eight, lost two) - their longest winless run in the top flight since a 10-game run between December 1982 and February 1983.
None of the nine Premier League meetings between Southampton and Brighton have seen a home victory, with only Bournemouth v Watford played more often in the competition without the hosts winning (10 games).