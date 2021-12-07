AC Milan v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will rotate his side for their final Champions League group game at AC Milan, which will be their third game of nine in December.

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and the suspended James Milner are all unavailable to Klopp but defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Naby Keita are back in training following injury and could feature.

Ibrahima Konate, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kostas Tsimikas are among the options to be given a start.

Striker Divock Origi, who came off the bench to score a late winner at Wolves on Saturday, is likely to start according to Klopp - who said Origi occasionally knocks on his door to discuss his position.

Milan have been struggling with injuries in attack of late, with Pietro Pellegri picking up a groin problem on Saturday to join Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic on the sidelines.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has six goals in 12 matches this season, is likely to lead the line.

