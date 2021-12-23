Covid rules have created a "massive risk" to player welfare, says Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

Everton, who are set to play Burnley on Boxing Day, have five Covid cases and six senior players out injured but Premier League clubs have been advised to fulfil their fixtures as long as they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper.

"It’s quite dangerous for us," Benitez said. "Because of the circumstances of this game, we have to play players that maybe are not ready, maybe have some knocks or some issues or maybe have to play out of position.

"The reality is that some of these players like Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] who have been out for four months, so we have players that will have knocks and we will have to push them. We have to play players that maybe are not fit and who would take responsibility something happen?

"We try to do things properly. And then maybe we are punished for that. And what the teams around Burnley or what the teams around us will think in terms of the integrity of the league, I don't know."