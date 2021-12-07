Win proves Everton can show resilience

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

It remains to be seen if Everton’s comeback win against Arsenal last night will prove to be a turning point in their season. We may find the answer to that question at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The win, however, shows that Everton can dig deep and can find the resilience and belief they’ll need to climb the table and prove their doubters wrong.

One win won’t change everything, and those who demonstrated after 27 minutes will still feel there’s much to put right, but at least it’s a start - and a welcome victory to end a run of eight games without one, which also lifted them four places higher in the table.

Let’s give credit to Everton because it would have been easy for heads to drop, which is where Richarlison comes in. At one point in the game he was on a hat-trick of VAR disallowed goals – the two that went against him were both tight decisions - and with eleven minutes to go his side were trailing 1-0.

But he kept going, kept believing, and was finally rewarded with the equaliser he richly deserved. If your luck has been out, you can only make it return with sheer determination and perseverance, and it provided the platform for Demarai Gray to scored that brilliant winner. Gray’s signing in the summer continues to look inspired, especially at £1.7m!