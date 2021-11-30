Everton's poor form cannot be solely blamed on Rafael Benitez, according to presenter Ped McPartland from fan channel Toffee TV.

"People have to start looking at more than Rafael Benitez," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"He is what happens when you have a mess of a club and when you run a club badly.

"People need to start shining a spotlight on what’s above the director of football and the manager. Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright - these people need to start being called out because these people have been here all this time and Benitez has been here since the summer.

"He’s only had £1.7m to spend. He’s brought in two free goalkeepers who’ve got the combined age of my nan.

"This is a real mess and hand on heart I am really fearful we will be the next Sunderland because we are an absolute mess of a football club. It's not just Rafael Benitez, it’s not the director of football. This goes all the way up to the top."

