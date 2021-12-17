Steven Gerrard says Jacob Ramsey can go "all the way to the top" and be a key player for Aston Villa.

After scoring the opener in Villa's 2-0 win over Norwich, Ramsey said he wants to be a goalscoring midfielder like his manager was, and Gerrard believes the 20-year-old has a big future ahead.

"I think he’s already a force," said Gerrard.

"I think he’s further ahead than what I was at 20 in terms of a lot of aspects of his game and he keeps wanting to grow, learn and evolve and develop. I’ve got no doubt that he can add big numbers to his game in terms of goals and assists.

"It’s always nice to have homegrown players in your team because they have that connection to the supporters and know what the fans demand and want here at Villa.

"Jacob just needs to focus on his game, improving his game, keep trying to get those marginal gains around all his attributes and I don’t see why he can’t go all the way to the very top.

"I’m talking about being a big player for Aston Villa for many years and being a big pillar and mainstay in this team. That has got to be a big aim for him and I’m sure on the back, without putting too much pressure on the kid, you can see him moving through the international age groups now at speed if he keeps consistency in his game I think he can go all the way to the top."