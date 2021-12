West Ham v Southampton - team news

West Ham have made four changes from Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham for the visit of Southampton.

Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma come in for Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Harrison Ashby and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Bernrahma, Vlasic, Bowen.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Antoniio, Lanzini, Noble, Fredericks, Johnson, Kral, Ashby