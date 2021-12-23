Brighton welcome Brentford to the Amex on Boxing Day with the Bees out for revenge after a dramatic defeat back in September.

Thomas Frank's side had acclimatised well to the Premier League with a win and two draws from their opening three games.

They had the better of the chances in this encounter, Bryan Mbeumo missing the target three times when well placed and Ivan Toney heading over too.

Brentford were made to pay in the 90th minute by their resilient visitors when Leandro Trossard picked up possession, moved along the edge of the penalty area and drilled home a fine winner.

The result pushed Brighton into the Champions League places while leaving Brentford in a healthy 10th position.