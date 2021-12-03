Watford defender Adam Masina will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the thigh injury that forced him off in the midweek defeat by Chelsea.

Masina is one of eight first-team players ruled out, but the Hornets have no other new injury concerns.

Manchester City's only absentee is Ferran Torres, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones available following injury.

Aymeric Laporte is back in contention following suspension.

