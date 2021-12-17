Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Wolves do not score many, but they don't concede many either. They will make life difficult for Chelsea, just as they have against Liverpool and Manchester City in the past few weeks.

But both of those sides still took three points against Wolves, and I think Chelsea will do the same, despite their wobble in the past few weeks.

Even if they don't play well, Thomas Tuchel's side usually still find a way to win. They are still right in the mix in the title race too, and things will click again for them soon, I am sure of it.

Femi's prediction: 2-1

TJ's prediction: 2-2

Find out how Lawro, Femi and TJ think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go