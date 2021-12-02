Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Carrick reaction

Former Manchester United player, coach and caretaker manager Michael Carrick, talking to BBC Sport: "I feel quite good. I feel quite calm which is quite satisfying because I’ve made the right decision. It has been a rollercoaster week thinking about the decision – it has taken a lot of time and effort in that way. I’m convinced it is the right decision – I’ve been here 15 and a half years because you have to commit everything here. I owe my family a little bit of time, I really owe them that. It just feels like the right time. I had a gut feeling and it feels like a perfect time.

"I’ve told the boys that I’ll be here and I’ll definitely be going in the away end and supporting them from there. I’m really looking forward to that side to be honest and enjoying football again.

"We are a close group. It wasn’t easy telling the players. In some ways you feel like you’re leaving them in the lurch but sometimes you have to do what’s right. I’ve loved working with them – they are a terrific group of players.

"I honestly couldn’t have hoped for anything more. I woke up in a weird place this morning, not many people knew what was going to happen obviously. I told the players to play with emotion and the atmosphere and their responsibilities to trigger it off. It was like an old-school classic and hopefully the boys will go on to enjoy more nights like this in the future.

On the conversations he's had with Ralf Rangnick: "They have been little ones to be honest. I was conscious of making my decision before any real conversations with Ralf. I wanted to be clear cut. It was nothing personal at all. He’s got a good group of players to work with and hopefully we’ll look back at this being a big result."