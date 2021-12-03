Mohamed Salah has continued to develop to make the right decisions, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian has twice won the Premier League's golden boot since joining Liverpool but has faced criticism for being too selfish on occasion.

But Klopp says there has never been a need to talk to his striker about that.

"We didn't have a specific talk on that because it wasn't necessary," said Klopp.

"These things happen naturally. It was never a criticism from us that he was too selfish or whatever because he never was.

"He is calm enough and he developed technically again so he has more time to see the right things in the different situations. Very often he makes the right decision."