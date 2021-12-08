Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand have both been named among the top 10 Premier League teenage sensations on the final episode of this series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

Cole was just 17 when he made his debut for West Ham in an FA Cup tie against Swansea in January 1999 and he attracted immediate attention for his trickery, close control and attacking threat.

"He was a wizard," said former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards, who named Cole 10th on his list.

"When I first saw him play, I thought he could be whatever he wanted to be."

Premier League all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer agreed: "He had a ridiculous ability and was a fabulous talent."

Cole's former Hammers team-mate Ferdinand was named seventh by both ex-pros, even if Richards disputed him being named higher than himself.

"He was so quick, his longevity puts him ahead of Micah," explained Shearer.

