Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff says Leicester "have been the victims of their own success" and praised Brendan Rodgers' side for their dominant win over Newcastle yesterday.

A first victory since October moved the Foxes up to eighth, a position that feels low after two years spent inside the top four chasing Champions League qualification but McAnuff points to extenuating circumstances for the change this season.

"It's been a really strange season for Leicester," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "There's been a lot of expectation around the club after the last few seasons but they've struggled with injuries to key players."

Youri Tielemans returned to the team and scored twice after five weeks out but Jonny Evans damaged his hamstring and Wesley Fofana remains a long-term absentee.

"I've been surprised to see people talking about pressure on Rodgers as well - for me, he's on the rung of the ladder just below the top guys like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who've been there and done it.

"They've needed to re-find their belief and confidence and they got back to something like what they could be about against Newcastle."

