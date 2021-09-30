Team news: Legia Warsaw v Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho has been ruled out of Leicester's Europa League group match at Legia Warsaw on Thursday because of an issue with his travel documents.

The striker travelled to Poland but a problem with his paperwork meant he was not allowed into the country.

Centre-back Jonny Evans is also missing for the Foxes because of a foot injury, while midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is suspended after being sent off in their opening group game - a 2-2 draw at home to Napoli.

The Foxes had to settle for a point after leading 2-0, while Legia, 15-time Polish champions, made a winning start by beating Spartak Moscow 1-0.

