Wolves could be unchanged for the fourth league game in a row barring any late injuries.

Substitutes Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan combined for the latter's debut goal against Watford and will hope to be rewarded with a start.

Frank Onyeka might start for Brentford, having made his comeback from a coronavirus-enforced absence as a substitute against Brighton.

Josh Dasilva remains a long-term absentee.

Who makes your Wolves team this weekend?

Pick and share your Brentford XI here