Tottenham visit Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Turf Moor on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did Spurs reach this stage of the competition?

European qualification meant they did not enter the tournament until the third round and boss Nuno Espirito Santo was up against his former side with Tottenham away at Wolves.

Goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane put Spurs 2-0 up after only 23 minutes but the hosts fought back as Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence scored to make it 2-2 and take the tie to penalties.

With the scores level at 2-2 in the shootout, Ruben Neves blasted over for Wolves. Italian keeper Pierluigi Gollini, playing only his second game for Spurs, saved from Dendoncker after Bryan Gil had converted and Wolves' fate was then sealed when Conor Coady hit the bar as Tottenham won 3-2 to advance.

Tottenham have won the League Cup four times, with their last success in 2008 being their most recent piece of silverware, and they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in last season's final.